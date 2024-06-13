Clear Street LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKRU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKRU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ TMKRU remained flat at $10.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.