Clear Street LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKRU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:TMKRU – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
NASDAQ TMKRU remained flat at $10.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.80.
About Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.