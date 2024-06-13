Clear Street LLC Invests $438,000 in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,670,000. Finally, Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSCU remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Wednesday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.