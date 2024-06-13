Clear Street LLC Invests $574,000 in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Clover Leaf Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the third quarter worth $395,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLOE remained flat at $12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.