Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLACU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLACU remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.