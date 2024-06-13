Clear Street LLC Reduces Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,849 shares during the quarter. OCA Acquisition accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 709,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX remained flat at $11.13 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. OCA Acquisition Corp.

