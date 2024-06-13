Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

