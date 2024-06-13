Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 970,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

