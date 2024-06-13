Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 502.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 45,699.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,189,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after buying an additional 528,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,459,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of JXN traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 638,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,551. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

