Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 11,600 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

REM stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 416,889 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $590.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

