Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.43. 2,538,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,468. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

