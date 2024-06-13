Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 3,472,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,402,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,250 shares of company stock worth $1,539,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

