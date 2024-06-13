CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,379,700 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 3,717,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

CMOC Group Stock Performance

CMOC Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,896. CMOC Group has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

About CMOC Group

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

