CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CNB Financial stock remained flat at $22.80 during trading on Thursday. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.