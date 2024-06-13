CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Head to Head Review

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of CNFinance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34% CNFinance 9.40% 4.04% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 6 1 0 2.14 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than CNFinance.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $164.21 million 2.85 $44.34 million $1.10 10.77 CNFinance $1.11 billion 0.10 $23.26 million $0.31 5.48

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats CNFinance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

