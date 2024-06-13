Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 216,010 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.62 and a beta of 1.92. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.