Coatue Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,732,133 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,732,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,132,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Confluent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,636 shares of company stock worth $18,176,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

