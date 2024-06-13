Coatue Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,898 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 4.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,110,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.06. 2,089,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

