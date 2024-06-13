Coatue Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,114 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 2.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.35% of First Citizens BancShares worth $484,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $15.81 on Wednesday, hitting $1,662.30. The company had a trading volume of 90,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,405. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,684.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,557.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,181.71 and a 12-month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

