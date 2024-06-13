Coatue Management LLC Purchases 568,369 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $81,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,630,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 7,461,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,338. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

