Coatue Management LLC Sells 2,641,748 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641,748 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.68% of QuantumScape worth $23,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in QuantumScape by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 7,189,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.69. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,541 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

