Coatue Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589,700 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $34,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 14,060,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,239. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,579 over the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

