Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 125,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000. General Motors makes up about 1.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 78.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Motors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,813,139 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 49,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 14,216,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,136,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,194,343 shares of company stock valued at $53,674,717 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

