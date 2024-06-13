Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Nutrien comprises about 0.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.28.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,392. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

