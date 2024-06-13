Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $25.85 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $25,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPRT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 1,420,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,736. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,288 shares of company stock worth $918,830. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

