Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $387.90 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,250 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties comprises approximately 0.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 15.98% of Highwoods Properties worth $387,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 220,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 472.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 59,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 936,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,011. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

