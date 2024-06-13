Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. 1,476,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

