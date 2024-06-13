Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 1%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $38.40. 3,380,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,168,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 82,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 236.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

