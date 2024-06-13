Comerica Bank Buys 1,396 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.06. 2,089,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $280.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $664.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $614.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.48.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

