Comerica Bank Buys 1,816 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. 10,255,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $180,640,848 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

