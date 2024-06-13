Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 82.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 650.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,061,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.59 and a 200 day moving average of $288.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.93 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

