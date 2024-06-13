Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $58,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.23. 333,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,521. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

