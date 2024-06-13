Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ worth $162,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,673,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $443.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.96. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $476.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

