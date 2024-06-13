Comerica Bank Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,725 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $139,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

ABBV traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.09. 4,714,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

