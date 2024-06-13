Comerica Bank Sells 155,531 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $109,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 481,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,007. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

