Comerica Bank Sells 6,013 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $217,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $8.35 on Wednesday, hitting $344.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,992. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.51.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

