Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 0.7%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $302.54 and last traded at $305.31. Approximately 45,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 360,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.30 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

