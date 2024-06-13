Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Down 1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $315.24 and last traded at $315.54. 46,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 360,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

