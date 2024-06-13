Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

CEFC opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

