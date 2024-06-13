Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.24. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 82,082 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

