Compass Group LLC Buys 63,690 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 6.3% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,572,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

SQM stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. 1,000,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,024. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

