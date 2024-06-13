Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 795,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,389,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

