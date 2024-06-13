Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,711,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,120,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,814,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 19,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $7,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.29. 40,840,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

