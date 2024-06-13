Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,118 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,603,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $437.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

