Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 3,105,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

