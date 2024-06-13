Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after buying an additional 452,046 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,327,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

