Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,807,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,484,000 after purchasing an additional 920,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,102,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,522,000 after purchasing an additional 775,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,739,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

