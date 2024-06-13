Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,549,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,617. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

