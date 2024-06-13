Concentric Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 380.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 8,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.70. 2,136,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,309 shares of company stock worth $40,616,188 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

