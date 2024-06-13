CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises 3.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.46. 18,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.