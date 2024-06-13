Contrasting Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Street Capital and Liquidity Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $314.46 million 1.91 $20.98 million $0.65 30.31

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services 6.30% 18.51% 10.37%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Green Street Capital and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Street Capital and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Green Street Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Street Capital



Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Liquidity Services



Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

